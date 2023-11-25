Morgan Stanley Trims StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price to $28.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

STEP stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at $973,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

