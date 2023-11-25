MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MOR

MorphoSys Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MOR stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.