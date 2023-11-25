NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NH opened at $0.45 on Friday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

