National Bankshares Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

FVI opened at C$5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.61.

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.