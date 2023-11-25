Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE NMM opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

