NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

