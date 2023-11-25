NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
