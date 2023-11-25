NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.08.

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,939.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 1,211,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 625,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,469,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

