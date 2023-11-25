NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $3.50 Price Target at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NGM stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.32.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 673.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.