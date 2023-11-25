NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $3.50 Price Target at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NGM stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 673.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. FMR LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 938,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 357,211 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

