Nomura Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Neutral

Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

