Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

