Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. worth $222,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

