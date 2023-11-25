Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,318 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $260,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,996,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,951.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,202,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $261,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $414.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.