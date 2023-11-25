Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,310 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AstraZeneca worth $230,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

