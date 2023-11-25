Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Align Technology worth $286,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $219.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.52 and a 200 day moving average of $304.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

