Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $250,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $167.74 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

