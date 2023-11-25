Northern Trust Corp Has $225.04 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,454 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Novartis worth $225,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

