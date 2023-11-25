Northern Trust Corp Has $246.18 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $246,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

