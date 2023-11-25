Northern Trust Corp Has $268.76 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,272,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Carnival Co. & worth $268,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE CCL opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55.
Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
