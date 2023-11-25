Northern Trust Corp Has $272.38 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,226 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Global Payments worth $272,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

