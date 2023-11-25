Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,601 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of PG&E worth $259,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 279,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

PCG stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

