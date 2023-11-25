Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,673 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $235,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

