Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $232,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DRI opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

