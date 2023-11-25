Northern Trust Corp Sells 107,338 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,338 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $239,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

