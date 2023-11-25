Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $18.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 128,450 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 338,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

