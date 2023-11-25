Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

