NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 277,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 227,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.