NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 116,853 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $1,067,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

