NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

