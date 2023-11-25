NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $625.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

