NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $603.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $603.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

