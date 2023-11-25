NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.40. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

