NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.38.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.