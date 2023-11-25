NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $588.38.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

