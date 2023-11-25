NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 3,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR opened at $6,195.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,914.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,031.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,412.79 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

