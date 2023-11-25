Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.35.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. Okta has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

