ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of OGS opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

