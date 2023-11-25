ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

STKS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.25. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 61,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

