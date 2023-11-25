OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OpGen

OpGen Stock Up 9.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.