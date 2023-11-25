Oppenheimer Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.21.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

