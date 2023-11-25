OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Head-To-Head Review

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and OptimumBank

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 13.37% 20.01% 1.58% OptimumBank 15.20% 8.14% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $44.48 billion 0.67 $6.01 billion $2.25 4.60 OptimumBank $22.84 million 1.04 $4.02 million $0.76 4.30

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCO DO BRASIL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

