Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) versus Ball (NYSE:BALL) Critical Contrast

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) and Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Ball shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ball shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orora and Ball’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orora N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ball $15.35 billion 1.11 $719.00 million $1.92 28.26

Profitability

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Orora.

This table compares Orora and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orora N/A N/A N/A Ball 4.29% 21.44% 4.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orora and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orora 0 0 0 0 N/A Ball 0 8 2 0 2.20

Ball has a consensus price target of $58.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Ball’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ball is more favorable than Orora.

Summary

Ball beats Orora on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies. In addition, the company purchases, warehouses, sells, and delivers a range of packaging and related materials; sells equipment; manufactures corrugated sheets and boxes; and provides point of purchase retail display solutions and other visual communication services. Further, the company offers printing and signage, research and technology, product sourcing, automation and engineering, design, kitting and fulfilment, logistics, and digital technology services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Hawthorn, Australia.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging South America segment includes beverage containers in South America, and the manufacture of substantially all the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging EMEA segment consists of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training, and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball, and William Cha

