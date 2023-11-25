Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 151,857 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,857 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FJUN opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $503.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

