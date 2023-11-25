Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 23,338 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $113.55 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

