Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,710 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.