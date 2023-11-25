Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,306,501 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,501 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

