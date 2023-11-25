Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) versus Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Critical Contrast

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ostin Technology Group and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Crown ElectroKinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.13 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A -$14.31 million ($19.98) -0.01

Ostin Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -266.58% -120.58%

Summary

Ostin Technology Group beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon.

