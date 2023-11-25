Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.54).

A number of research firms recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.78) to GBX 2,955 ($36.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,210 ($27.65) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,997.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,338.66. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,145.63, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 1,941.75%.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($404,553.98). Insiders acquired a total of 16,015 shares of company stock worth $32,365,966 in the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

