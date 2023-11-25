PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.