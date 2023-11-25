Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

