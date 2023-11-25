Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Head-To-Head Review

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skkynet Cloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Skkynet Cloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66% Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.30 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -6.52 Skkynet Cloud Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -24.77

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Skkynet Cloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skkynet Cloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Skkynet Cloud Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and Skkynet Cloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Skkynet Cloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 144.53%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Skkynet Cloud Systems.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Skkynet Cloud Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software, including applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring. Its DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open database connectivity; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring. In addition, the company offers SkkyHub, a software-as-a-service portal for industrial clients; Embedded Toolkit, a seamless and end-to-end solution that provides a direct link to SkkyHub from various devices and operating systems for M2M and viewing customer data from their device on the Internet; and VINE products for financial clients. Further, it provides software licensing, software support program renewal, legacy installation support, and custom integration and development services. The company serves customers in aerospace, automation and control, chemical, communication, education, engineering, energy and utility, financial, food and beverage, government and municipal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, instrumentation, manufacturing, natural resource, and system integrator industries directly, as well as through resellers. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

